Panthers, City Council to address new uptown practice, operations facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Members of Tepper Sports and Entertainment will meet with Charlotte City Council members Monday night for a public hearing that is expected to address new facilities in uptown for the Carolina Panthers.

They’ll have a rezoning request for facility plans including an indoor field house and practice fields. That meeting gets underway at 5 p.m.

The proposal covers a little more than 12 acres on the east side of South Cedar Street, the west side of 4th Street, and the north side of Mint Street. The proposal comes on the heels of a failed attempt at building a new Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Optional off-season workouts also begin on Monday for the Panthers.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.