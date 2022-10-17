Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey shares his thoughts on trade reports, heavy workload

Christian McCaffrey isn’t new to the trade rumors game. However, following Matt Rhule’s firing on Monday, the Carolina Panthers’ star playmaker has been the subject of a flood of reports involving his availability on the trade market.

As the Charlotte Observer reported on Sunday, the Panthers have been listening to trade inquiries about McCaffrey, who produced 158 total yards in Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Multiple teams have reached out to gauge the Panthers’ interest in trading McCaffrey, but the team wants a significant return for the former All-Pro and won’t simply give him away, according to a league source.

Following the loss to the Rams, McCaffrey addressed the litany of reports throughout the week.

“All of that stuff is out of my control,” McCaffrey said in the locker room. “My job right now is to be the best Carolina Panther I can be and do everything I can for my teammates.”

I asked #Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey about his thoughts and feelings on the constant trade reports and rumors this week … as well as how the offense was basically him today: pic.twitter.com/lwEtZU3vyt — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 16, 2022

McCaffrey produced 77.8% of the Panthers’ net yardage against the Rams.

Through six games, McCaffrey has collected 670 yards and three touchdowns on 118 touches. Despite McCaffrey’s impressive production, the Panthers’ offense has put forth miserable performance after miserable performance, and the team is 1-5 following the first game of interim head coach Steve Wilks’ tenure.

McCaffrey has been a bell-cow back for the Panthers, but that hasn’t led to success over the past three years. McCaffrey, to his credit, isn’t concerned about his workload.

“I just want to win,” McCaffrey said.

With McCaffrey seeking victories, his best chance to accomplish that mission would probably be with a trade to a playoff contender.

While the Panthers await a strong offer for their versatile playmaker, they’ll continue to find ways to use McCaffrey with a big workload.