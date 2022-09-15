Panthers get Christian McCaffrey, Marquis Haynes Sr. back on Thursday

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

Welcome to the new normal (again) for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

As expected, the team’s star rusher returned to the practice field this afternoon after his rest on Wednesday. Head coach Matt Rhule had told reporters following yesterday’s session that he plans on continuing to roll out McCaffrey as such—with an emphasis on decreasing the amount of contact he takes throughout the season.

Carolina also got back defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr., who previously sat out as well with a hip injury. The fifth-year veteran played 32 snaps in the Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns, amassing three tackles and one pressure.

Additionally—starting right tackle Taylor Moton and linebackers Frankie Luvu and Brandon Smith remained limited.

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

RB Christian McCaffrey

Rest

DNP

DE Marquis Haynes Sr.

Hip

DNP

Limited

LB Frankie Luvu

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

OT Taylor Moton

Knee

Limited

Limited

LB Brandon Smith

Thigh

Limited

Limited

