Panthers get Christian McCaffrey, Marquis Haynes Sr. back on Thursday

Welcome to the new normal (again) for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

As expected, the team’s star rusher returned to the practice field this afternoon after his rest on Wednesday. Head coach Matt Rhule had told reporters following yesterday’s session that he plans on continuing to roll out McCaffrey as such—with an emphasis on decreasing the amount of contact he takes throughout the season.

Carolina also got back defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr., who previously sat out as well with a hip injury. The fifth-year veteran played 32 snaps in the Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns, amassing three tackles and one pressure.

Additionally—starting right tackle Taylor Moton and linebackers Frankie Luvu and Brandon Smith remained limited.

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status RB Christian McCaffrey Rest DNP – DE Marquis Haynes Sr. Hip DNP Limited LB Frankie Luvu Shoulder Limited Limited OT Taylor Moton Knee Limited Limited LB Brandon Smith Thigh Limited Limited

Related

Panthers OC Ben McAdoo on playing Giants: 'There's nothing to it' Panthers to start C Pat Elflein vs. Giants in Week 2

List

NFL Week 2: Reasons to watch each game

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire