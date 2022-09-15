Panthers get Christian McCaffrey, Marquis Haynes Sr. back on Thursday
Welcome to the new normal (again) for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
As expected, the team’s star rusher returned to the practice field this afternoon after his rest on Wednesday. Head coach Matt Rhule had told reporters following yesterday’s session that he plans on continuing to roll out McCaffrey as such—with an emphasis on decreasing the amount of contact he takes throughout the season.
Carolina also got back defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr., who previously sat out as well with a hip injury. The fifth-year veteran played 32 snaps in the Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns, amassing three tackles and one pressure.
Additionally—starting right tackle Taylor Moton and linebackers Frankie Luvu and Brandon Smith remained limited.
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
RB Christian McCaffrey
Rest
DNP
–
DE Marquis Haynes Sr.
Hip
DNP
Limited
LB Frankie Luvu
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
OT Taylor Moton
Knee
Limited
Limited
LB Brandon Smith
Thigh
Limited
Limited
Related
Panthers OC Ben McAdoo on playing Giants: 'There's nothing to it'
Panthers to start C Pat Elflein vs. Giants in Week 2
List
NFL Week 2: Reasons to watch each game