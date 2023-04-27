Panthers, Charlotte reportedly interested in hosting future NFL draft

Here, in 2023, the Carolina Panthers control the NFL draft. But in three years, could they be hosting it?

Well, it’s a possibility.

As reported by Joe Person of The Athletic on Thursday afternoon, just hours before the team officially hits the clock, the organization has expressed interest in holding a future draft. Person notes that the Panthers and the city of Charlotte have sent a five-person contingent to Kansas City this weekend as part of a “fact-finding trip.”

The group includes Alexandria Schmidt, the Panthers’ senior manager of brand marketing, and former team president Danny Morrison—who said the following to Person via a phone interview:

“We’re excited about being here in Kansas City and learning more about the draft and even better to be here when the Panthers are making the No. 1 selection.”

With Detroit hosting next year and Green Bay considered the favorite to land the festivities in 2025, Carolina could factor into the NFL’s plans in 2026.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire