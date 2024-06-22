Panthers, Charlotte could have discussions about new stadium by 2037

The proposed renovations for Bank of America Stadium may only be a temporary fix for the Carolina Panthers.

As reported by WSOC-TV’s Joe Bruno earlier this afternoon, the city of Charlotte could be eyeing a brand-new home for the Panthers and soccer club Charlotte FC. A provision in the Charlotte City Council meeting’s agenda on Monday, when the group is expected to vote on the Bank of America Stadium renovation project, proposes that the city could start talks towards a new stadium with Tepper Sports & Entertainment by April 1, 2037.

But hold those horses. This facility is not set in stone.

Here, per Joe Person of The Athletic, is a comment on the provision from a city spokesman:

This language does not establish that there will be a new stadium in 2046 but an acknowledgement that Bank of America stadium will be 50 years old at the end of the current proposed agreement and that the two parties will need to address that. It is also a protective measure for the city that establishes the soonest the two parties would begin those discussions and creates a forecast and timeline for future city staff and ownership. A similar provision has been included in agreements with the Hornets related to the Spectrum Center renovations and is a common stipulation in stadium/arena agreements.

In short—if the city okays the fixed $650 million investment proposed by the Panthers on Monday, then a discussion about a new stadium will happen.

