Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore not expected to play vs. Saints in Week 17
You may have just seen the last of Cam Newton as a Carolina Panther this past Sunday. The same may also be said of another local legend in Stephon Gilmore.
The 10th-year cornerback exited the 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after sustaining a groin injury, one head coach Matt Rhule believes will sideline him in New Orleans. Gilmore, who is a free agent at season’s end, started off the lead-up to the team’s Week 17 tilt as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday.
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
LT Cameron Erving
Calf
DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore
Groin
DNP
S Kenny Robinson
Illness
DNP
S Juston Burris
Groin
LP
LB Jermaine Carter Jr.
Groin
LP
His absence is especially concerning for the Panthers’ chances against the Saints considering both of the team’s leading sack artists—Haason Reddick and Brian Burns—are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. So, yes, Carolina could be without their three best defenders as they try to snap their five-game losing streak.
