Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore gets revenge pick vs. Patriots

You think the Carolina Panthers are happy about that little trade with the New England Patriots yet?

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, in just his second game with the team, has already chalked up his second interception. After a game-clinching pick against the Atlanta Falcons last week, the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year tasted a little bit of sweet revenge on his former squad today.

At the 6:31 mark of the second quarter, Gilmore halted a Patriots drive with an interception of quarterback Mac Jones. The 10th-year veteran, who may know a thing or two about how New England operates, ran wideout Jakobi Meyers’ route for him and stepped in front for the takeaway.

Gilmore took the pick on a 13-yard return to the Patriots’ 34-yard line.

GILMORE PICKS OFF MAC JONES!!! 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/q74N0fgvod — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 7, 2021

Unfortunately for Carolina, their offense continued to stall and couldn’t fully capitalize on the turnover. They’d follow it up with a six-play, 3-yard drive that resulted in a 49-yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez.

The Panthers go into the half trailing 14-6.

