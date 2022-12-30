Panthers CB Josh Norman expected to play vs. Buccaneers in Week 17

The Carolina Panthers didn’t sign Josh Norman just so he can make coffee for the team.

On Friday, interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that Norman is expected to be elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s NFC South showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former All-Pro cornerback, following a successful workout, was signed to the practice squad on Monday.

“I thought he picked up the defense well,” Wilks said in response to Joseph Person of The Athletic. “Moving around, he’s still trying to get into what I call ‘game shape.’ His movement skills look good, coming in and out of his breaks. It’s just, like I call it, getting back on a bike.”

Norman, 35, hasn’t been an NFL game since Jan. 30, 2022—when his San Francisco 49ers took on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship bout. He played just eight snaps in the contest—all on special teams.

As for his snaps this Sunday, Wilks stated he has an idea on a pitch count.

“Really can’t say the number of reps that he will play,” Wilks said. “I know he will probably not exceed 25 max. So the number that he will play, I can’t tell you that.”

Related

Panthers Week 17 injury report: Jaycee Horn out vs. Buccaneers Panthers OC Ben McAdoo recalls infamous Josh Norman-Odell Beckham Jr. battle

List

Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 17

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire