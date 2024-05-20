Panthers CB Jaycee Horn speaks on Xavier Legette’s growth from college

The Gamecocks have flocked to Charlotte.

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn has been joined by a trio of fellow University of South Carolina players this offseason. He was asked about the additions following the first session of team organized activities on Monday.

“It is crazy having Gamecocks on the team,” he said. “I was in school with D.J. [Wonnum]. So I’m closer to him than [Jadeveon] Clowney because he was gone when I got there. But me and D.J. was there for two years. And it’s good having Clowney here.”

Wonnum, who played in Columbia, S.C. from 2016 to 2019, was the first Gamecock to sign on with the Panthers this spring. Clowney followed up two weeks later—inking a two-year deal worth up to $24 million.

But the Panthers weren’t done there. They’d go on to trade up into the 2024 draft’s 32nd overall slot to select wide receiver Xaiver Legette, who Horn is also pretty familiar with.

“I was there two years with X,” he said. “So we got a chance to have some practice battles and he’s a hell of a player. Now, we’re still gonna be competing every day. I’ma just be trying to help him a lot more and try to go as hard as I can against him so when he gets out there on Sunday, it’ll be a lot easier for him.”

Horn was then asked if he’s seen any growth out of Legette since their South Carolina days.

“Oh yeah,” he replied. “He’s a different receiver than when I was going against him in college. He got way more technical with his routes. Just works at a different speed. So I’m excited to see him this year.”

Legette broke out for the Gamecocks in 2023. He recorded 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns en route to a second-team All-SEC selection.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire