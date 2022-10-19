Panthers CB Jaycee Horn returns to practice on Wednesday

The Carolina Panthers didn’t have cornerback Jaycee Horn all of last week leading up to their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. He wasn’t in uniform for practice on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday and—obviously—was a no-go for the game itself.

But fortunately for Horn and the team’s chances against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, the standout second-year defender was back on the field today. Albeit in a limited capacity, the 22-year-old returned in a much welcomed scene—especially considering the defense was without fellow corners in Donte Jackson (ankle) and CJ Henderson (concussion).

Also of note was the absence of starting center Pat Elflein—who has, along with his four offensive line mates, played in every single snap this season. Head coach Steve Wilks told reporters he’d have no reservations, if needed, with penciling in Bradley Bozeman for the start.

Here’s Wednesday’s (lengthy) injury report:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status CB CJ Henderson Concussion DNP CB Donte Jackson Ankle DNP LB Cory Littleton Groin Limited QB Baker Mayfield Ankle DNP DE Henry Anderson Elbow Limited S Sean Chandler Hamstring Limited CB Jaycee Horn Ribs Limited LB Frankie Luvu Shoulder Limited WR Laviska Shenault Jr. Hamstring Limited C Pat Elflein Hip DNP RB Christian McCaffrey Rest DNP DT Matt Ioannidis Neck Limited

