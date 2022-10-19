Panthers CB Jaycee Horn returns to practice on Wednesday

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

The Carolina Panthers didn’t have cornerback Jaycee Horn all of last week leading up to their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. He wasn’t in uniform for practice on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday and—obviously—was a no-go for the game itself.

But fortunately for Horn and the team’s chances against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, the standout second-year defender was back on the field today. Albeit in a limited capacity, the 22-year-old returned in a much welcomed scene—especially considering the defense was without fellow corners in Donte Jackson (ankle) and CJ Henderson (concussion).

Also of note was the absence of starting center Pat Elflein—who has, along with his four offensive line mates, played in every single snap this season. Head coach Steve Wilks told reporters he’d have no reservations, if needed, with penciling in Bradley Bozeman for the start.

Here’s Wednesday’s (lengthy) injury report:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

CB CJ Henderson

Concussion

DNP

CB Donte Jackson

Ankle

DNP

LB Cory Littleton

Groin

Limited

QB Baker Mayfield

Ankle

DNP

DE Henry Anderson

Elbow

Limited

S Sean Chandler

Hamstring

Limited

CB Jaycee Horn

Ribs

Limited

LB Frankie Luvu

Shoulder

Limited

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Hamstring

Limited

C Pat Elflein

Hip

DNP

RB Christian McCaffrey

Rest

DNP

DT Matt Ioannidis

Neck

Limited

Related

Panthers to start PJ Walker in Week 7 vs. Buccaneers

Panthers QB Sam Darnold designated to return from IR

List

Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers' Week 6 loss to Rams

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories