Panthers CB Jaycee Horn returns to practice on Wednesday
The Carolina Panthers didn’t have cornerback Jaycee Horn all of last week leading up to their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. He wasn’t in uniform for practice on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday and—obviously—was a no-go for the game itself.
But fortunately for Horn and the team’s chances against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, the standout second-year defender was back on the field today. Albeit in a limited capacity, the 22-year-old returned in a much welcomed scene—especially considering the defense was without fellow corners in Donte Jackson (ankle) and CJ Henderson (concussion).
Also of note was the absence of starting center Pat Elflein—who has, along with his four offensive line mates, played in every single snap this season. Head coach Steve Wilks told reporters he’d have no reservations, if needed, with penciling in Bradley Bozeman for the start.
Here’s Wednesday’s (lengthy) injury report:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
CB CJ Henderson
Concussion
DNP
CB Donte Jackson
Ankle
DNP
LB Cory Littleton
Groin
Limited
QB Baker Mayfield
Ankle
DNP
DE Henry Anderson
Elbow
Limited
S Sean Chandler
Hamstring
Limited
CB Jaycee Horn
Ribs
Limited
LB Frankie Luvu
Shoulder
Limited
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
Hamstring
Limited
C Pat Elflein
Hip
DNP
RB Christian McCaffrey
Rest
DNP
DT Matt Ioannidis
Neck
Limited
