Panthers CB Jaycee Horn limited in Tuesday’s practice

The biggest question mark heading into Week 16 for the Carolina Panthers, at least in terms of health, was cornerback CJ Henderson. But it was his fellow starter that may be more questionable after all.

On Tuesday, Jaycee Horn was listed as a limited participant in the first practice session ahead of the team’s matchup with the Detroit Lions. The second-year defensive back, who is dealing with a shoulder issue, was wearing a green jersey on the afternoon.

Henderson, on the other hand, was a full go for the day. The former ninth overall pick left Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with an ankle injury and was replaced by Keith Taylor Jr.

Here’s the full injury report for Tuesday:

Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game status OT Taylor Moton Rest DNP LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe Hamstring Limited CB Jaycee Horn Shoulder Limited TE Ian Thomas Thigh Limited DB Myles Hartsfield Ankle Limited CB CJ Henderson Ankle Full

