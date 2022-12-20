Panthers CB Jaycee Horn limited in Tuesday’s practice
The biggest question mark heading into Week 16 for the Carolina Panthers, at least in terms of health, was cornerback CJ Henderson. But it was his fellow starter that may be more questionable after all.
On Tuesday, Jaycee Horn was listed as a limited participant in the first practice session ahead of the team’s matchup with the Detroit Lions. The second-year defensive back, who is dealing with a shoulder issue, was wearing a green jersey on the afternoon.
Henderson, on the other hand, was a full go for the day. The former ninth overall pick left Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with an ankle injury and was replaced by Keith Taylor Jr.
Here’s the full injury report for Tuesday:
Injury
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Game status
OT Taylor Moton
Rest
DNP
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
Hamstring
Limited
CB Jaycee Horn
Shoulder
Limited
TE Ian Thomas
Thigh
Limited
DB Myles Hartsfield
Ankle
Limited
CB CJ Henderson
Ankle
Full
