Panthers CB Jaycee Horn asked how he’d fare against his dad

Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. got to play opposite former New Orleans Saints (and Atlanta Falcons) wideout Joe Horn quite a few times. Unfortunately, however, he’ll never get the opportunity to go head-to-head with his son, Jaycee.

But what if he did? In fact, what if Horn got the chance to face . . . Horn?

Smith Sr. posed those questions to the second-year cornerback himself, as he was on the scene for Panthers training camp last week on behalf of NFL Network. So when the franchise’s all-time leading receiver first asked the young buck how many catches his father could reel in on him over 10 targets, he gave Pops a little props.

“I’d give him maybe three or four,” Horn said with a smirk.

And how many for Smitty . . . ?

“Same thing,” he then replied. “Three or four.”

Although we didn’t see much of Horn in his rookie campaign, that’d be a better success rate than he allowed in 2021. The eighth overall pick was thrown at five times last season and relinquished just one reception—an 8-yard touchdown catch by New York Jets receiver Corey Davis. (And to be fair, it was a good play by Davis.)

Luckily, we’ll get to see more of Horn in 2022—even though he won’t be matching up against 89 or his dad.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire