Panthers CB Jaycee Horn active vs. Falcons in Week 8

The Carolina Panthers were erring on the side of caution with their rising star of a cornerback the past two weeks. But today, in a game where they can actually capture first place in the NFC South, they’ve let him off the leash.

As announced by the team an hour and a half prior to today’s kickoff, cornerback Jaycee Horn will be active against the Atlanta Falcons. Horn, who currently leads all starting corners in passer rating allowed in 2022 (23.8), was missed the previous pair of outings due to an injury to his ribs.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu, who had also been sidelined in the last two outings, avoided hitting the inactive list as well.

But, here’s who didn’t:

OT Larnel Coleman

WR Rashard Higgins

RB Chuba Hubbard

LB Arron Mosby

DT Daviyon Nixon

As for the Falcons:

LB Quinton Bell

DL Matt Dickerson

OL Chuma Edoga

TE Anthony Firkser

S Jaylinn Hawkins

LB Nate Landman

CB A.J. Terrell

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire