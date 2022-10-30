Panthers CB Jaycee Horn active vs. Falcons in Week 8
The Carolina Panthers were erring on the side of caution with their rising star of a cornerback the past two weeks. But today, in a game where they can actually capture first place in the NFC South, they’ve let him off the leash.
As announced by the team an hour and a half prior to today’s kickoff, cornerback Jaycee Horn will be active against the Atlanta Falcons. Horn, who currently leads all starting corners in passer rating allowed in 2022 (23.8), was missed the previous pair of outings due to an injury to his ribs.
Linebacker Frankie Luvu, who had also been sidelined in the last two outings, avoided hitting the inactive list as well.
But, here’s who didn’t:
OT Larnel Coleman
WR Rashard Higgins
RB Chuba Hubbard
LB Arron Mosby
DT Daviyon Nixon
As for the Falcons:
LB Quinton Bell
DL Matt Dickerson
OL Chuma Edoga
TE Anthony Firkser
S Jaylinn Hawkins
LB Nate Landman
CB A.J. Terrell
Related
Report: Panthers plan to keep, extend Brian Burns amidst trade rumors
Player Prowl: Panthers a better fit for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts?
List
Biggest storylines for Panthers vs. Falcons in Week 8