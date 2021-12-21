Panthers CB A.J. Bouye to miss remainder of 2021 season

The Carolina Panthers built their secondary and they built it quickly as they headed into the regular season. A once barren area of the depth chart suddenly boasted the talented likes of Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn and A.J. Bouye.

But, now, they’re without all three.

On Tuesday, the team announced the placement of Bouye on the injured reserve. The ninth-year veteran, who has been dealing with a foot injury sustained in Week 14’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, did not play this past Sunday.

He joins Jackson and Horn on the shelf as the 5-9 Panthers scramble to finish off the final three games of their miserable 2021 campaign. They’ll have to do so on the backs of Stephon Gilmore, CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor Jr., Myles Hartsfield, Rashaan Melvin and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III remaining at the position.

Bouye signed a two-year, $7 million deal this offseason with Carolina, so this may not be the last of him in the black and blue. His first year saw him total 28 tackles, three pass deflections and a forced fumble over 10 outings.

To replace the void, the Panthers claimed defensive end Azur Kamara off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. They, additionally, released running back Jacques Patrick from the practice squad.

