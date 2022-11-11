Panthers CB Donte Jackson out for remainder of 2022 season with torn Achilles

Despite Thursday night’s feel-good win, the Carolina Panthers didn’t feel all too sure about the status of Donte Jackson. And now, we know why.

As announced by the team on Friday evening, Jackson will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign after sustaining a torn Achilles tendon. An MRI taken today confirmed the unfortunate news for the fifth-year cornerback.

Jackson had been battling an ankle injury in the weeks leading up to this latest development. He made an early exit during Week 10’s 25-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons and was seen wearing a boot in the locker room afterwards.

This now marks the second straight year in which the 27-year-old has dealt with a season-ending setback—as he missed the final five games of the 2021 slate with a groin injury.

Jackson is fresh off signing a three-year, $35.18 million pact this offseason. He recorded 35 total tackles and two interceptions—one of which went for a 30-yard touchdown run—over nine games in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire