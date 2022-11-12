Panthers CB Donte Jackson out for season with torn Achilles

The Carolina Panthers will be without cornerback Donte Jackson for the rest of the season.

Jackson tore his Achilles tendon in their win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

Donte Jackson out for the year with torn Achilles

Jackson went down late in the fourth quarter of Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Falcons while trying to make a move to tackle a scrambling Marcus Mariota. Jackson wasn’t hit on the play, but fell to the ground untouched after planting his foot in the field.

Would mean surgery and end of season. Came in with right ankle injury.

An MRI on Friday then confirmed the injury, which will knock him out for the year.

Jackson had 35 tackles and two interceptions this season, one of which he ran back for a touchdown. The 27-year-old, who the Panthers took with the No. 55 overall pick in 2018, is in the first year of a three-year, $35 million extension he signed with the team this past offseason.

The Panthers’ win on Thursday night snapped a two-game losing streak. The team will take on the Baltimore Ravens next week.