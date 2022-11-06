Panthers CB Donte Jackson active vs. Bengals in Week 9
Over the past handful of weeks, Donte Jackson has taken a number of hits and has kept on going. And fortunately for the Carolina Panthers, he’ll keep on going in Week 9.
The fifth-year cornerback will be active for today’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson, who is currently dealing with an ankle injury, did not practice on Tuesday or Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant on Friday.
Jackson’s presence will, obviously, be a much welcomed sight—even if the Bengals are without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense still have a pair of standout pass catchers in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd handy this afternoon—so Carolina can use all the coverage they can get.
Here is, however, who won’t be in uniform for the Panthers today:
S Juston Burris
OT Larnel Coleman
WR Rashard Higgins
RB Chuba Hubbard
LB Arron Mosby
TE Stephen Sullivan
And for the Bengals:
G Jackson Carman
WR Ja’Marr Chase
CB Tre Flowers
CB Mike Hilton
OT D’Ante Smith
DT Josh Tupou
HB Trayveon Williams
