Panthers CB Donte Jackson active vs. Bengals in Week 9

Over the past handful of weeks, Donte Jackson has taken a number of hits and has kept on going. And fortunately for the Carolina Panthers, he’ll keep on going in Week 9.

The fifth-year cornerback will be active for today’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson, who is currently dealing with an ankle injury, did not practice on Tuesday or Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant on Friday.

Jackson’s presence will, obviously, be a much welcomed sight—even if the Bengals are without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense still have a pair of standout pass catchers in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd handy this afternoon—so Carolina can use all the coverage they can get.

Here is, however, who won’t be in uniform for the Panthers today:

S Juston Burris

OT Larnel Coleman

WR Rashard Higgins

RB Chuba Hubbard

LB Arron Mosby

TE Stephen Sullivan

And for the Bengals:

G Jackson Carman

WR Ja’Marr Chase

CB Tre Flowers

CB Mike Hilton

OT D’Ante Smith

DT Josh Tupou

HB Trayveon Williams

