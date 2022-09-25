Panthers CB Donte Jackson active vs. Saints in Week 3

The Carolina Panthers already have themselves quite a big afternoon ahead of them. Not only are they riding the NFL’s longest active losing streak, but they’re also trying to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2010—the year where they finished with a paltry (and league-worst) 2-14 record.

Luckily, they’ll have one of their best defenders on field to help try and prevent that.

As announced by the team an hour and a half before kickoff, cornerback Donte Jackson will be in uniform against the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints. The fifth-year veteran was deemed a game-time decision by head coach Matt Rhule earlier in the week.

Jackson exited last Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants after sustaining a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter. He was listed as “questionable” on Friday’s report.

Here’s who won’t be active for the Panthers this afternoon:

DE Amaré Barno

RB Raheem Blackshear

DT Phil Hoskins

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

OL Cade Mays

LB Arron Mosby

Although that group has a disappointing inclusion of last year’s second-round pick in Marshall Jr., who is still struggling to fit in, it doesn’t have fellow wideout Laviska Shenault Jr.—who was acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars last month. He could be in the mix for return duties.

Here’s who is down for the Saints:

G Wyatt Davis

WR Deonte Harty

TE Taysom Hill

RB Tony Jones Jr.

S Marcus Maye

