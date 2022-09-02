Panthers C Pat Elflein tells nauseating tale of Christian McCaffrey’s toughness

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey may get a bad rap for his fragility. And, unfortunately, that’ll happen when you play in just 10 games over two seasons.

But don’t let anyone tell you this man isn’t tough, especially if you’re Pat Elflein.

McCaffrey’s teammate and Panthers offensive lineman joined Tuesday’s episode of The Colin Thompson Show with host Colin Thompson—who also just so happens to be a teammate. During his chat with the Carolina tight end, Elflein would recall a stomach-turning story of how the All-Pro rusher operates, even in the most nauseating of circumstances.

#Panthers lineman Pat Elflein's story about Christian McCaffrey from last season is a must-watch pic.twitter.com/3KXkRAaXdm — Not For Long Media (@Not4LongMedia) August 30, 2022

Well, Elflein recalled correctly . . . almost.

That afternoon on Sept. 19, 2021 saw McCaffrey help lead the Panthers to a dominant 26-7 victory over the visiting New Orleans Saints. He rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries while reeling in five receptions for another 65 yards. (So no second touchdown.)

Regardless, McCaffrey has done and is doing whatever he can to stay on that field—with or without his sodium.

