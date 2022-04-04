Panthers bringing in Liberty QB Malik Willis for pre-draft visit

No need to man the battle stations just yet, Carolina Panthers fans. This is all essentially expected protocol.

. . . But it’s a pretty nice sight to see, isn’t it?

That sight will also see Liberty University quarterback Malik Willis fly into Charlotte, N.C. for an official pre-draft visit with the Panthers. As reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the meeting is slated for next week.

With the Panthers hurting quite badly for a quarterback and Willis ascending up boards through his impressive offseason performances, the 22-year-old passer is very much in play for the team’s first-round pick. That selection, the sixth overall in the 2022 draft, could also conceivably be used on one of the class’ standout offensive linemen—Alabama’s Evan Neal, NC State’s Ikem Ekownu or Mississippi State’s Charles Cross.

Schefter noted that Willis is set to visit with the Atlanta Falcons next week as well. The NFC South foes are also in the market for a new quarterback and are currently in possession of the draft’s eighth overall pick.

