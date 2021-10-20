Panthers bring in RB/KR Ameer Abdullah for Wednesday visit

With Brandon Zylstra now on the injured reserve and Alex Erickson currently dealing with a concussion, the Carolina Panthers will once again have to find someone to return kicks. That someone could be a guy they just saw this past Sunday.

Per the league transaction wire, the Panthers brought in running back Ameer Abdullah for a visit on Wednesday. The 5-foot-9, 196-pounder was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, just after taking back a pair of kickoffs in the Week 6 matchup with Carolina.

Abdullah has had more than a fair share of experience in the kickoff return game, having now totaled 94 career attempts between his time in Minnesota and Detroit at an average of 26.2 yards per try. He has not, though, fielded a single punt over his seven seasons.

The week is still relatively young, so the situation remains fluid. But if Erickson does, indeed, stay put for the Week 7 trip to New York, the answer to this potential void doesn’t appear like it’ll be an easy one.

