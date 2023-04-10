Panthers to bring in Kansas State CB Julius Brents for top-30 visit

As first reported by NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo on Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers are set to bring in Kansas State University cornerback Julius Brents for a top-30 visit. The 23-year-old defender—who has at least “a dozen” meetings awaiting him—will also be visiting with the Baltimore Ravens, his hometown Indianapolis Colts, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans.

Brents is, clearly, an intriguing prospect—and it starts with what initially meets the eye. He stands at 6-foot-4 and 198 pounds with 34-inch arms and a nearly 83-inch wingspan—one that ranks in the 99th percentile of all cornerbacks measured since 1999.

Those physical gifts have been put to good use on the field, particularly during his time in Manhattan. Brents, following his transfer from the University of Iowa, played in 17 games for the Wildcats between 2021 and 2022—recording 94 combined tackles (6.5 for a loss), six interceptions and a forced fumble.

With the Panthers in need of depth at the cornerback position—with or without a healthy duo of Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson—Brents could be an option with the 39th overall selection.

