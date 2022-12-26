The Panthers may be adding a familiar face from their past to contribute to their postseason push.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that Carolina is bringing in cornerback Josh Norman for a workout.

Norman spent 2012-2015 with the Panthers and was an instrumental factor on their defense when the club went 15-1 and advanced to Super Bowl 50. He was last with the 49ers in 2021, appearing in 15 games with 14 starts. He picked off one pass and forced seven fumbles for the club.

Norman has not been with a team in 2022.

“He has our DNA,” Wilks said of Norman, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website.

Wilks was Norman’s position coach in the cornerback’s first stint with the team.

Should Carolina officially add Norman, Wilks said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, that he does’t expect the corner to play every snap against the Buccaneers on Sunday. But he thinks Norman could give them some snaps against quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense.

The Panthers need some secondary depth, as starting corner Jaycee Horn has a broken wrist. Wilks told reporters that Horn will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Panthers bring in Josh Norman for workout originally appeared on Pro Football Talk