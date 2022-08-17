Panthers bring in former Broncos LB for visit

For all their decent additions made to numerous areas of need, the Carolina Panthers remain quite thin at the linebacker position. And it doesn’t help that their best one has yet to hit the field this summer.

That, in part, was probably why they kicked the tires on Josh Watson Tuesday. Per the league’s transaction wire, the Panthers chalked up a visit with the 26-year-old backer—who actually did spend time in Carolina last season.

Prior to his month-long stint on the team’s practice squad in 2021, Watson broke into the league out of Colorado State University three years ago as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos. He’d play in 17 games for Denver over two seasons, amassing a total of seven tackles, before being waived last August.

Watson, following his next stops with the Los Angeles Chargers and Panthers, signed on in Houston. He appeared in a pair of games for the Texans in 2021.

Related

Panthers to start Ikem Ekwonu at LT moving forward Multiple fights break out at Panthers, Patriots joint practice

List

Biggest takeaways from Panthers' 1st joint practice with Patriots

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire