Panthers bring back Steve Wilks to coach secondary

The common theme behind Matt Rhule’s recent hirings for the Carolina Panthers coaching staff has been pro-level experience. But how about a hiring that carries experience both at the pro level and with the Carolina Panthers?

On Wednesday afternoon, the team announced they’ve brought back Steve Wilks as the new defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach. The move comes less than 24 hours after losing Jason Simmons, who held the same positions for the organization, to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wilks, of course, is well-acquainted with the franchise. He first joined the Panthers back in 2012 as their defensive backs coach. He’d go on to add the assistant head coaching title to his duties in 2015 and would then assume the defensive coordinator post for 2017.

His heralded work helped earn him the head coaching job for the Arizona Cardinals a year later, only to be dismissed within the very same season. Wilks, most recently, served as the defensive coordinator for the University of Missouri.

