Panthers bring back rookie RB Rodney Smith for practice squad

Even though Mike Davis is playing like a superstar, the Panthers could stand to add more depth at running back. With both Christian McCaffrey and Reggie Bonnafon on injured reserve, the team is looking to a familiar face to help fill that need.

Today, the team announced that they have signed undrafted rookie Rodney Smith to their practice squad.

The #Panthers have officially added RB Rodney Smith to their practice squad today after he cleared all COVID-19 protocols. Smith was with Carolina during training camp after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota. — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) October 12, 2020





Smith (5-foot-11, 210 pounds) played his college ball at Minnesota, where he had a stupendous Sophomore season, totaling 1,158 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

Smith spent the “offseason” with the Panthers and was one of the final cuts when the team trimmed the roster down to 53 players for the regular season. He’ll be the second back on the practice squad. Pete Guerriero is the other.

