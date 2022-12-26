Panthers bring back former All-Pro CB Josh Norman to replaced injured Jaycee Horn

Josh Norman, seen here during his 2015 All-Pro season with the Panthers. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

With Jaycee Horn sidelined with an injured wrist, the Carolina Panthers are looking to a familiar face at cornerback.

The Panthers announced on Monday that they're signing Josh Norman, who emerged as an All-Pro in Carolina in 2015 as one of the game's most notable cornerbacks. He'll initially sign with Carolina's practice squad.

Norman, 35, never replicated his All-Pro form from 2015, but remained a starter for the better part of six seasons since. He has not played in 2022 after starting 14 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season. Interim head coach Steve Wilks was the defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator for the Panthers during Norman's initial tenure with the team.