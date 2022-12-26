Panthers bring back former All-Pro CB Josh Norman to replaced injured Jaycee Horn

FILE - Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) runs back an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 30-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game on Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Panthers worked out 35-year-old cornerback Norman on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, because starter Jaycee Horn&#x002019;s status for Sunday&#x002019;s crucial game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Josh Norman, seen here during his 2015 All-Pro season with the Panthers. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

With Jaycee Horn sidelined with an injured wrist, the Carolina Panthers are looking to a familiar face at cornerback.

The Panthers announced on Monday that they're signing Josh Norman, who emerged as an All-Pro in Carolina in 2015 as one of the game's most notable cornerbacks. He'll initially sign with Carolina's practice squad.

Norman, 35, never replicated his All-Pro form from 2015, but remained a starter for the better part of six seasons since. He has not played in 2022 after starting 14 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season. Interim head coach Steve Wilks was the defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator for the Panthers during Norman's initial tenure with the team.

