Panthers bring back CB Corn Elder to practice squad

Corny jokes aside, the Carolina Panthers now need some secondary help with the impending surgery of Myles Hartsfield. So, it appears, they’ve called for the help of an old friend.

As reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the team has signed cornerback Corn Elder to its practice squad on Monday.

Former #Panthers CB Corn Elder, who has had a few stints with the team, is signing back to their practice squad, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

A product of the Dave Gettleman era, Elder was drafted by the organization back in 2017 out of the University of Miami. He’s played the last three seasons with the Panthers, totaling 43 tackles and three pass deflections over 30 games.

The now-26-year-old will now be taking up his third stint into Carolina, having been waived once in 2019 (and reuniting with Gettleman in New York for a cup of coffee) and hitting the free agent market after the 2020 campaign.

Elder, whose most recent stay came and ended with the Detroit Lions on Aug. 31, can provide somewhat of a presence in nickel coverage given his experience defending the slot.

