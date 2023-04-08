Panthers to bring in Anthony Richardson for top-30 visit on Sunday, Monday

We don’t know if Anthony Richardson will be spending the next handful of years in Charlotte. But we do know he’ll at least be spending some of Easter there.

As first noted by NFL Network national reporter Cameron Wolfe, the Carolina Panthers will be hosting the University of the Florida quarterback for a two-day visit beginning on Sunday. This is the first known date amongst the team’s top-30 visits for the 2023 draft’s top quarterback prospects—a group that also includes Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

A look at Anthony Richardson top-30 predraft visits, per sources. Starts with Raiders this week, he’s there today. Then he visits Panthers (Sunday/Monday) & Colts (Tuesday/Wednesday). The week of April 16, Richardson is scheduled to visit Titans, Falcons & Ravens in that order https://t.co/bvMVMuP8kT — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 7, 2023

This will be a chance for the Panthers to further dissect Richardson’s brain, which already impressed general manager Scott Fitterer last month at the combine.

“So, we met with him last night, and he was really good,” Fitterer said during his media availability in Indianapolis on March 2. “Much further ahead mentally in terms of the football processing and what he knows about the game. He was really good. “Obviously, the physical talent’s off the charts. It’s about, ‘How do we develop guys like him?’ And that’s why you bring in a Frank Reich. That’s why you bring in Parks Frazier and Josh McCown and Jim Caldwell—for guys like him.”

Richardson, at least in the eyes of most oddsmakers, has the third-best odds of being selected with Carolina’s No. 1 overall selection.

