Panthers DE Brian Burns out vs. Saints in Week 18
We won’t be seeing any history from Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns today.
The fourth-year pass rusher has been ruled inactive for the 2022 season finale against the New Orleans Saints.
Burns, who now finishes his campaign with a career-high 12.5 sacks, was 2.5 quarterback takedowns off the franchise record of 15.0—set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene in 1998 and matched by Greg Hardy in 2013. He also sits on 17 tackles for a loss, three behind Luke Kuechly’s franchise record from 2018.
Nonetheless, Burns will close the book on a career year. He was selected as a starter for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, his second such distinction in as many seasons.
Here’s the full list of inactives on the day for Carolina:
DE Brian Burns
S Juston Burris
OT Larnel Coleman
WR Rashard Higgins
DT Matt Ioannidis
C Sam Tecklenburg
LB Chandler Wooten
As for New Orleans’ inactives:
CB Paulson Adebo
DB Justin Evans
TE J.P. Holtz
SMarcus Maye
WRKirk Merritt
G Andrus Peat
OT Ryan Ramczyk
DE Payton Turner
