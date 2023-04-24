Panthers DE Brian Burns undergoes ankle surgery

Gifts weren’t the only things wrapped for Brian Burns on his 25th birthday.

As announced by the Carolina Panthers on Monday night, the newly-turned 25-year-old pass rusher underwent ankle surgery last Wednesday. Burns is expected to recover in time to participate in training camp with, per the team, “no limitations for the upcoming season.”

Burns closed out his second straight Pro Bowl campaign having missed the Panthers’ season finale against the New Orleans Saints with what was designated as an ankle sprain. After continuing to experience soreness in his foot during the team’s recent offseason workout program, Burns went for tests—which revealed a small fracture.

Before the foot kept him sidelined, Burns pieced together the most productive year of his pro career. 2022 saw him notch bests in sacks (12.5), combined tackles (63), tackles for a loss (17) and quarterback hits (22).

The former 16th overall pick, who is under the fifth-year option for 2023, is in line for a long-term extension with the organization. General manager Scott Fitterer told reporters last month that Burns’ potential deal will be a priority following the 2023 NFL draft—which, of course, is taking place this weekend.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire