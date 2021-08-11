Panthers DE Brian Burns: ‘When I get Tom Brady, I’m going crazy’

Despite having a pair of divisional matchups against him last season, Panthers defensive end Brian Burns isn’t as acquainted as he’d like to be with Tom Brady. So, he can’t wait for the chance to really introduce himself in 2021.

The third-year pass rusher was featured on Tuesday’s episode of the Behind The Mask Podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, where hosts Takeo Spikes and Tutan Reyes brought up the prospect of finally sacking the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. Burns told the former NFLers he’s ready.

“I’m going crazy,” he said laughingly when asked what he’d do if he were to officially sack the future Hall-of-Famer. “When I get Brady, I’m going crazy.”

Burns notched a career-high 9.0 sacks in 2020. None of those, however, claimed Brady as its victim in either of the two games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“There’s been so many times I hit him last year, and the ball was gone,” he continued. “It’s just heartbreaking. And there’s one time I did sack him, I got him down, but he fell on the line and it don’t count as a sack.”

And he’s not lying. We found the receipts . . .

Brian Burns is absolutely the brightest spot on this Panthers defense so far. Getting off the snap incredibly quickly and beating his assignments several times this afternoon. Good pressure there on Brady and the Panthers force a punt. #KeepPounding #CARvsTB pic.twitter.com/WJOp1Mj6bV — Nathan Fry (@FrySports) September 20, 2020

Brian Burns, speeding off the edge, *just* misses Brady, who converts to 1st down. pic.twitter.com/Q05kaE85Fs — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌️ (@PanthersAnalyst) November 15, 2020

Tomar TD corrido do Tom Brady não dá não…

Sorte que temos Brian Burns com a boa reação pra salvar a defesa e forçar o FG. 📽:@BillyM_91pic.twitter.com/TezFWBtaQP — ⎝Keep Pounding BR⎠ (@KeepPoundingBR) November 15, 2020

But Burns, a year better and a year wiser, knows that sack is coming.

“And that was my goal coming into that year, knowing that he was gonna be in Tampa Bay. I was gonna play him twice a year, I got double the chance to get him,” he said with a sigh. “Whatever. I got this year.”

