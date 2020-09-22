Panthers DE Brian Burns ranks in top-10 in pass rush win rate

Tim Weaver

It’s been a putrid start to the season for the Panthers defensive line, which lost a ton of firepower this offseason. Through two games, the team has zero sacks, one quarterback hit and has been unable to defend the run again.

The one exception to the rule has been the play of second-year defensive end Brian Burns. While he doesn’t have any sacks yet he’s come close a couple of times and he ranks No. 7 in the NFL in pass rush win rate among edge defenders.

via ESPN

This is a better indicator of how much pressure a defender is getting than sacks, which can vary widely from week to week and season to season. Burns will get his, eventually.

Watch this spin move that almost landed him a hit on Tom Brady.


He’s also stood out against the run.


Burns has four tackles so far, two for a loss.

