Panthers DE Brian Burns named starter for 2022 Pro Bowl

The ravenous pass-rushing duo of Haason Reddick and Brian Burns have been a package deal for the Carolina Panthers this season. But that package may be traveling a bit lighter to Las Vegas come Feb. 6.

On Wednesday night, the NFL announced its rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl. Amongst the NFC’s starters was Burns, who will make the trip to the all-star festivities for the first time in his three-year career.

The 2019 16th overall selection has continued to grow into his billing for Carolina. Through 13 games in 2021, he’s already matched his career-high in sacks at 9.0 with 17 quarterback hits and a pair of forced fumbles.

He’s second only on the team in sacks to Reddick, who was named a first alternate. The fifth-year defender was the leading vote-getter at the outside linebacker position for the NFC and will be the first option up if one of Chandler Jones, Robert Quinn or Shaquil Barrett cannot play. Reddick currently boasts 11.0 sacks to go alongside his 18 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

The Panthers got a bit more representation as well, with cornerback Stephon Gilmore being named a first alternate, safety Jeremy Chinn a third alternate and kicker Zane Gonzalez a fifth alternate.

