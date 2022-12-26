Panthers DE Brian Burns on Josh Norman: ‘I just know he’s got the dog in him’

The reunion between the Carolina Panthers and Josh Norman isn’t official just yet. But his unofficial teammates already seem pretty excited about it.

Following Monday’s news of the 35-year-old cornerback coming in for a workout—one that is expected to lead to a signing—some of the Panthers’ leaders sounded off on the potential move. Defensive Brian Burns, who obviously wasn’t in Carolina during Norman’s four-year stint with the franchise, has apparently heard some good things . . .

Brian Burns on Josh Norman: “I just know he’s got the dog in him, a lot of dog from what I hear from guys like Al (Holcomb).” — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 26, 2022

Just like interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb, linebacker Shaq Thompson also once shared a sideline with the former All-Pro defender. And he’s ready for the return.

“I think it’s a great replacement,” Thompson said. “I’m not saying we don’t have good replacements here—but he’s a veteran presence who’s been in big-time moments and big-time games, who knows how to play under pressure. “It’s good to see him here. It’s good to have him back in these colors. Good for him to be home. I can’t wait to have him out there.”

The Panthers could have Norman out there on Sunday, when they travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a pivotal NFC South showdown.

So, can Norman help make these cats the new lead dog of their division?

