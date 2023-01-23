Panthers’ Brian Burns, Johnny Hekker selected to 2022 PFWA All-NFC team

On Monday afternoon, the Pro Football Writers of America rolled out the selections for their All-NFL team and all-conference teams for the 2022 season. And even though the Carolina Panthers were not represented in the former set of nods, they at least got some recognition within the NFC—thanks to defensive end Brian Burns and punter Johnny Hekker.

Burns turned in a career year—amassing highs in sacks (12.5), combined tackles (63), tackles for a loss (17) and quarterback hits (22). He also registered 68 pressures on the campaign according to Pro Football Focus, which ranked as the 12th-highest total in the NFL.

The 24-year-old has now recorded at least 9.0 sacks in each of the past three seasons, bringing his career total up to 38.0. Burns’ work, additionally, earned him his second straight Pro Bowl start—or whatever that means for this year’s reconfiguring of the all-star festivities.

Hekker, in his first year with the organization, introduced himself to Carolina rather well. His 39 punts inside the 20-yard line not only led the entire league, but also broke the previous franchise record of 35 set by Todd Sauerbrun in 2001.

