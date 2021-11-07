Panthers DE Brian Burns injured after dirty play by Patriots QB Mac Jones

The Carolina Panthers have applied some heavy and early pressure on Mac Jones here in Week 9. And, apparently, he doesn’t like it very much.

On a 3rd & 4 from the Carolina 47-yard line with under 40 seconds remaining in the first quarter, the New England Patriots rookie quarterback took a hard hit from Panthers defensive end Brian Burns. Burns popped Jones for the defense’s second sack on the afternoon and popped the ball out for a fumble recovery by teammate Frankie Luvu.

When the third-year pass rusher tried to get up from the sack, however, Jones responded with some questionable sportsmanship, to say the least. After raising his leg to try and perhaps trip Burns up, he then grabbed his foot and twisted the 250-pound defender to the turf.

you can see Jones grabs Burns’ leg here https://t.co/LAGTsvq0LG pic.twitter.com/JY9oeuX4Yh — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) November 7, 2021

mac jones intentionally hurting brian burns pic.twitter.com/DXuSU55csm — The Charlotte Sports Despair (@SportsDespair) November 7, 2021

Burns would come up hobbled and was subsequently examined under the sideline tent. He did, however, return on the next series after shaking off the injury.

