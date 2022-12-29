Panthers DE Brian Burns doesn’t think Mac Jones’ block on Eli Apple was dirty

In less than two NFL seasons, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has now built up a reputation for being a dirty player. And it all started last year with Brian Burns.

The Carolina Panthers defensive end, who was on the receiving end of a highly questionable ankle twist from Jones in 2021, was asked about the passer’s latest incident—where he dropped suspiciously low for a block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple this past Saturday. So, add that one to the highlight reel . . .

Mac Jones is a dirty player – Compilation video from 4 different incidents from his two-year career. pic.twitter.com/LFDUugodvA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 25, 2022

But Burns told reporters, in a clip courtesy of team beat writer Sheena Quick, that he doesn’t believe the low hit was too egregious.

“I don’t know,” Burns said with a shrug. “I think he was trying to draw a penalty. Push ’em back or something. I don’t think it was nothin’ crazy, but . . . “

He was then asked about the comparisons between the block and the ankle grab. Burns didn’t seem too interested.

“Oh, um . . . I don’t know,” he replied softly.

Brian Burns doesn’t think Mac Jones was being malicious with his low block last week against the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/SKVFSu7mAl — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) December 29, 2022

Jones, who didn’t face any consequences from his injury to Burns, has since been fined by the league for his play on Apple.

As far as his relationship with Burns, Jones stated back in August—when the two teams got together for joint practices—that they’re cool now.

“Yeah, I’ve talked with Brian,” Jones said with a smile. “We already made up at the Pro Bowl and everything’s good. He’s a great player. And I just love watching him on the field—how he can speed-rush, he’s got good power. He’s just a great football player. And he really doesn’t like to talk. He just keeps getting after it and getting after it. I’m kinda the same way. Yeah, we’re definitely friends now. So it’s all good.”

