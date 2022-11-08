Panthers’ Brian Burns, Derrick Brown ‘limited’ during Monday’s practice

Following a 42-21 thrashing courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, there’s no rest for weary Carolina Panthers. Okay, maybe there’s just a little.

Monday’s practice, the first installment of a quick turnaround here in Week 10, was relatively light. No full session and no helmets—just a mere jog-through.

There was, however, still some housekeeping to be done—as the team released its initial injury report ahead of their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Listed as limited participants were defensive linemen Brian Burns (shoulder) and Derrick Brown (illness), who both came out of Sunday’s game—albeit at differing lengths. Joining them in the same boat was running back Chuba Hubbard, an absentee from Carolina’s last two outings.

Tuesday will tell us much more, but here is the report in full:

Injury Mon. Tues. Wed. Game status S Juston Burris Concussion DNP CB Donte Jackson Ankle Full TE Stephen Sullivan Illness Full RB Chuba Hubbard Ankle Limited LB Frankie Luvu Neck Limited WR Rashard Higgins Illness DNP WR Laviska Shenault Jr. Illness DNP DT Derrick Brown Illness Limited DE Brian Burns Shoulder Limited CB CJ Henderson Finger Full DT Matt Ioannidis Back DNP TE Giovanni Ricci Neck Full

