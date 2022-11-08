Panthers’ Brian Burns, Derrick Brown ‘limited’ during Monday’s practice

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

Following a 42-21 thrashing courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, there’s no rest for weary Carolina Panthers. Okay, maybe there’s just a little.

Monday’s practice, the first installment of a quick turnaround here in Week 10, was relatively light. No full session and no helmets—just a mere jog-through.

There was, however, still some housekeeping to be done—as the team released its initial injury report ahead of their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Listed as limited participants were defensive linemen Brian Burns (shoulder) and Derrick Brown (illness), who both came out of Sunday’s game—albeit at differing lengths. Joining them in the same boat was running back Chuba Hubbard, an absentee from Carolina’s last two outings.

Tuesday will tell us much more, but here is the report in full:

Injury

Mon.

Tues.

Wed.

Game status

S Juston Burris

Concussion

DNP

CB Donte Jackson

Ankle

Full

TE Stephen Sullivan

Illness

Full

RB Chuba Hubbard

Ankle

Limited

LB Frankie Luvu

Neck

Limited

WR Rashard Higgins

Illness

DNP

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Illness

DNP

DT Derrick Brown

Illness

Limited

DE Brian Burns

Shoulder

Limited

CB CJ Henderson

Finger

Full

DT Matt Ioannidis

Back

DNP

TE Giovanni Ricci

Neck

Full

Related

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks: I can bench everybody if we go off bad games

Report: Panthers to start PJ Walker in Week 10 vs. Falcons

List

Studs and duds from Panthers' Week 9 loss to Bengals

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories