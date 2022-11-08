Panthers’ Brian Burns, Derrick Brown ‘limited’ during Monday’s practice
Following a 42-21 thrashing courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, there’s no rest for weary Carolina Panthers. Okay, maybe there’s just a little.
Monday’s practice, the first installment of a quick turnaround here in Week 10, was relatively light. No full session and no helmets—just a mere jog-through.
There was, however, still some housekeeping to be done—as the team released its initial injury report ahead of their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.
Listed as limited participants were defensive linemen Brian Burns (shoulder) and Derrick Brown (illness), who both came out of Sunday’s game—albeit at differing lengths. Joining them in the same boat was running back Chuba Hubbard, an absentee from Carolina’s last two outings.
Tuesday will tell us much more, but here is the report in full:
Injury
Mon.
Tues.
Wed.
Game status
S Juston Burris
Concussion
DNP
CB Donte Jackson
Ankle
Full
TE Stephen Sullivan
Illness
Full
RB Chuba Hubbard
Ankle
Limited
LB Frankie Luvu
Neck
Limited
WR Rashard Higgins
Illness
DNP
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
Illness
DNP
DT Derrick Brown
Illness
Limited
DE Brian Burns
Shoulder
Limited
CB CJ Henderson
Finger
Full
DT Matt Ioannidis
Back
DNP
TE Giovanni Ricci
Neck
Full
