Panthers DE Brian Burns back to a limited practice on Thursday
In case you haven’t heard, there was a little bit of news that went down on Thursday concerning the Carolina Panthers. That, however, doesn’t mean the rest of the team’s business comes to a halt.
The players who were actually dressed for practice at the facility hit the field ahead of the Week 10 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Of those players, in some more great news, was defensive end Brian Burns.
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
DE Brian Burns
Foot
DNP
Limited
QB Sam Darnold
Right shoulder
DNP
DNP
LB Frankie Luvu
Knee
DNP
Limited
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
Toe
DNP
DNP
CB Rashaan Melvin
Hand
Limited
Limited
CB C.J. Henderson
Shoulder
Full
Full
LB Shaq Thompson
Knee
Full
Full
LB Jermaine Carter Jr.
Groin
Full
Full
Quad
–
Limited
DE Marquis Haynes Sr.
Foot
Full
Burns left this past Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots early due to an ankle sprain. The third-year pass rusher had his foot grabbed and twisted by Mac Jones following a strip-sack of the rookie quarterback.
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who has been limited in game action thus far with 32 total snaps over two games, was added to the report. He was listed with his quad injury, the same issue that kept him out the season’s first seven contests.
