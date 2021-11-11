Panthers DE Brian Burns back to a limited practice on Thursday

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
In case you haven’t heard, there was a little bit of news that went down on Thursday concerning the Carolina Panthers. That, however, doesn’t mean the rest of the team’s business comes to a halt.

The players who were actually dressed for practice at the facility hit the field ahead of the Week 10 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Of those players, in some more great news, was defensive end Brian Burns.

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

DE Brian Burns

Foot

DNP

Limited

QB Sam Darnold

Right shoulder

DNP

DNP

LB Frankie Luvu

Knee

DNP

Limited

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Toe

DNP

DNP

CB Rashaan Melvin

Hand

Limited

Limited

CB C.J. Henderson

Shoulder

Full

Full

LB Shaq Thompson

Knee

Full

Full

LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

Groin

Full

Full

CB Stephon Gilmore

Quad

Limited

DE Marquis Haynes Sr.

Foot

Full

Burns left this past Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots early due to an ankle sprain. The third-year pass rusher had his foot grabbed and twisted by Mac Jones following a strip-sack of the rookie quarterback.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who has been limited in game action thus far with 32 total snaps over two games, was added to the report. He was listed with his quad injury, the same issue that kept him out the season’s first seven contests.

