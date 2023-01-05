Panthers DE Brian Burns added to Week 18 injury report on Thursday

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns needs 3.0 sacks this Sunday to set a new single-season franchise record. And it would really help his chances if he’s on the field that afternoon.

Fortunately, it’s tracking that way for Burns—even despite being added to the Week 18 injury report. The fourth-year pass rusher, who was listed with an ankle issue just three days ahead of the team’s finale against the New Orleans Saints, was as full participant during Thursday’s practice.

Burns is up to 12.5 sacks on the campaign—just two behind the 15.0 set by Greg Hardy (2013) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene (1998). He was also just named a starter for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, his second such distinction in as many years.

Additionally, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis remained a no-go for the second straight session.

Here’s the full injury report for Thursday:

Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status DT Matt Ioannidis Back DNP DNP TE Stephen Sullivan Elbow Limited Limited LB Chandler Wooten Ankle DNP Limited LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe Hamstring Limited Limited DE Brian Burns Ankle Full

