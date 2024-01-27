Panthers blocked Giants from interviewing Chris Tabor and then fired him

Shortly after firing Thomas McGaughey, the New York Giants embarked on their search to find a new special teams coordinator.

As part of that search, they requested an interview with Carolina Panthers special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, who had also served as the team’s interim head coach following Frank Reich’s firing.

The Panthers denied that request.

It wasn’t the first interview request the Giants had rebuffed during this cycle but it did turn out to be a costly rejection for Tabor.

On Friday, the Panthers informed Tabor that he would not be retained despite two years remaining on his contract. He was passed over for the head coaching job, which went to Dave Canales, and will be replaced as the special teams coordinator.

Panthers recently blocked Chris Tabor from interviewing for the Giants' ST job (since filled) and then let him go with two years left on his contract.

Tabor voted the league's No. 2 ST coord. in @NFLPA player survey. https://t.co/gWIlMJEgxI — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 26, 2024

The business side of the NFL is ruthless. And while Panthers owner David Tepper looks like the bad guy in this situation — and he often is — Josh Norris reports that Tepper actually suggested Canales keep Tabor on staff.

Canales opted to build his staff from scratch instead and now Tabor is free to interview elsewhere — just not with the Giants.

On Thursday, 24 hours before Tabor was set free, the Giants officially hired Michael Ghobrial as their new special teams coordinator.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire