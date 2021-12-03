Panthers’ ‘block’ for QB Cam Newton in Week 12 looks comically bad

This past Sunday, in the Week 12 beatdown at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, the Carolina Panthers were particularly pathetic as a whole. No player or position group, however, could hold a candle to the offensive line that afternoon.

With the more detailed All-22 looks of the contest being released in the succeeding days, one play may have emerged from the rest—this supposed block by Dennis Daley:

The left tackle is looking like the stadium security guard from that one video pic.twitter.com/UF1NmVOya7 — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) December 2, 2021

And if you’re not acquainted with the security guard from that one video . . .

Lazy security guard pic.twitter.com/68NYXSXPSP — click here for reaction videos! (@VideoReacts) November 19, 2019

Not exactly a left tackle by trade, Daley has been tasked with filling in for the injured Cameron Erving on the blindside. Unfortunately, he himself may have been somewhat blinded in trying to stave off linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who had a clear path to quarterback Cam Newton.

Daley, obviously, was apart of a collectively awful performance from the front. Pro Football Focus handed out unsightly pass-blocking grades to just about each of Carolina’s linemen—with marks ranging anywhere from 49.9 to 0.0. Yes, 0.0.

Sadly, the organization has been throwing caution to the wind when it comes to protecting Newton, for almost a decade now. And even a year-and-a-half absence and an entire regime shift hasn’t changed that.

Related

Panthers' offensive line ranks towards bottom of ESPN Analytics

Related

Panthers get versatile blocker in latest Draft Wire mock

List