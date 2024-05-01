Panthers the bigger cat in win vs. Tigers

May 1—GUYS MILLS — Saegertown's softball team defeated Maplewood in a Region 2 matchup on Tuesday. Saegertown pulled the 6-1 win out after back-to-back three run innings.

The game started out as a pitchers duel, with neither team's offense being able to find runs. Mikaila Obenrader and Rhinn Post started in the circle for Saegertown and Maplewood, respectively. Obenrader threw all seven innings, giving up two hits and striking out 19 of the 26 batters faced. Post went for five innings, tallying nine strikeouts and allowing seven hits.

"Mikaila (Obenrader) threw a good game," said Saegertown head coach Jenn Bowes. "Her ability to learn and adapt as she is throwing is impressive. She did a great job of adjusting throughout the game."

In the top of the fifth inning, Saegertown struck on back-to-back home runs. After getting a few runners on base, Kacie Mook hit a high fly to center field, giving Saegertown a 2-0 lead. Obenrader smacked the second pitch in her plate appearance into left field to extend the lead to 3-0. Saegertown rode that lead for the rest of the game.

"I think it's maintaining composure," said Bowes. "As you go through some at bats and putting some balls in play just not getting the result you want, maintaining that patience and focus to pick pitches that you can be productive with is key."

Mook, Obenrader and Alyssa Arblaster led the Panthers offense. Mook was 1-for-4 at the plate while driving in two. Obenrader went 2-for-4 at the plate, scoring two runs and knocking in two. Arblaster went 2-for-3 and scored two runs while walking twice.

Jillian Shoemaker led the Maplewood offense, going 1-for-2 at the plate in a night where the Tigers offense was limited.

"When you face great pitching like that it's tough," said Maplewood head coach Jeremy Post. "We came in and battled hard. We just couldn't get the runs in and that was the story of the game."

The score wasn't too indicative of the overall game however, as the pitching staff for the Tigers did good work to keep Maplewood in the game, not giving up any runs until the top of the fifth.

"It was a pretty good battle pitching," said Post. "Their batters worked us. Our starter, she was pushing 120 pitches, and that was when I decided to make the change."

Jorja Holeva came in relief, and pitched the last two innings totaling five strikeouts and one earned run.

"We're going to regroup and refocus," said Post. "Start trying to generate some more offense. When you come in and battle in a close game, closer than the score showed, we know that we're capable of scoring runs, we just have to put it together."

Saegertown maintains second place in Region 2 with an 8-2 record, with Maplewood in fourth place with a record of 6-4. Saegertown is scheduled to travel to Rocky Grove on Thursday at 4 p.m. Maplewood is scheduled to travel on Thursday as well, heading to Youngsville at 4 p.m.

------

Saegertown (6)

(AB-R-H-BI) Arblaster 3-2-2-0, Mook 4-2-1-2, Obenrader 3-2-2-2, Pratt 3-0-2-1, Triola 3-0-0-0, Paris 4-0-1-0, McGill 4-0-1-0, Halsey 3-0-0-0, Brauen 4-0-0-0. Totals 31-6-9-5.

Maplewood (1)

(AB-R-H-BI) Niedbala 3-0-0-0, Post 2-0-0-0, Holeva 1-0-0-0, Despenses 3-0-0-0, Lane 3-1-0-0, Whitman 3-0-0-0, Banik 3-0-0-0, Shoemaker 2-0-1-0, Kope 3-0-1-0, Somerville 2-0-0-0. Totals 25-1-2-0.

Saegertown 000 033 0 — 6 9 1

Maplewood 000 000 1 — 1 2 1

BATTING

2B: Saegertown — Arblaster.

3B: Saegertown — Obenrader.

HR: Saegertown — Mook, Obenrader.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) Saegertown — Obenrader WP 7-2-1-0-19-1; Maplewood — Post LP 5-7-4-4-9-5, Holeva 2-2-2-1-5-0.

Trevor Teubner can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at trevor@meadvilletribune.com.