Panthers take big hit in power rankings after Week 1 loss to Browns

With their odd and largely embarrassing season-opening defeat to the Cleveland Browns, the Carolina Panthers are seemingly getting closer to becoming the laughing stock of the NFL.

After all, can you name another team who has started each of the past three seasons with a different quarterback and is currently on an eight-game losing streak? Nope, you can’t.

So, let’s see how low the game’s top power rankers have them now.

Touchdown Wire

Author: Mark Lane

Rank: 31 (-2)

Take: “The Panthers couldn’t get anything going on the ground as Christian McCaffrey had 10 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown along with four catches for 24. Baker Mayfield blended in during his debut with 16-of-27 passing for 235 yards, a touchdown, an interception, and four sacks. Maybe the Panthers will be able to get it going later in the year, but they aren’t a September contender.”

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 27 (-6)

Take: “RB Christian McCaffrey is the only player in league history to average 50 yards rushing and receiving per game. He totaled 57 Sunday.”

ESPN

Author: David Newton

Rank: 28 (+1)

Take: “[Ikem] Ekwonu unfortunately stood out for the wrong reasons. He gave up consecutive sacks to Myles Garrett in the second half, the second after he was given help from the tight end. Garrett was one of two Browns with a pass rush win rate (36.4 %) among the top 10 in the NFL Sunday. Overall, not a disaster, although we didn’t see Ekwonu’s ability to dominate as a run-blocker. The Panthers rushed for only 54 yards.”

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 29 (-6)

Take: “Baker Mayfield salvaged what was shaping up to be a dreadful Panthers debut with some fourth-quarter heroics, scoring on a 7-yard scramble and then hitting Robbie Anderson on a 75-yard touchdown bomb before leading Carolina to the go-ahead field goal in the final minutes. It still wasn’t enough to secure the win, or wipe away the grim nature of the first three quarters of his first start as Sam Darnold’s replacement in Charlotte. It’s fair to wonder why Matt Rhule sent Mayfield into this grudge match against his former team without a strong game plan in place for Christian McCaffrey, the running back dynamo who had just 14 touches. CMC is healthy and freakishly dynamic — good God, use the man while you can!”

Sports Illustrated

Author: Conor Orr

Rank: 32 (-8)

Take: “Christian McCaffrey needs to get more than four balls in the passing game, especially against a sound run defense that can neutralize him up the middle. Baker Mayfield obviously needs time to learn the nuances of this offense, but a checkdown is an easy way to negate the learning curve.”

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 27 (-3)

Take: “It took Baker Mayfield and the passing game too long to get going against Cleveland, but eventually it did. They even had the lead late, but the defense let them down.”

Pro Football Talk

Author: Mike Florio

Rank: 26 (-3)

Take: “David Tepper won’t put up with too many more of those.”

