Panthers’ best and worst PFF grades at the bye week

If the 2023 season were a test, the 0-6 Carolina Panthers would be miserably failing. But, hey, at least all the grades aren’t bad.

As we rest on this bye week, let’s take a look at the best and worst Pro Football Focus grades for the team at the checkpoint.

*Players must have played in at least 25 percent of their unit’s snaps to qualify.

Best of the offense

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

WR Adam Thielen: 84.3

RB Chuba Hubbard: 71.9

RT Taylor Moton: 63.8

LT Ikem Ekwonu: 59.8

C Bradley Bozeman: 59.5

If you’ve followed along with these weekly posts, this should come as no surprise—as Thielen has three No. 1 finishes and two No. 2 finishes. The 33-year-old veteran has amassed 49 receptions (tied for the NFL’s second-highest total) and 509 yards (10th).

Hubbard has also been a pretty nice surprise for an otherwise sluggish offense. He’s averaged 4.5 yards per tote.

Worst of the offense

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

RB Miles Sanders: 55.5

G Calvin Throckmorton: 54.2

QB Bryce Young: 51.0

TE Hayden Hurst: 47.6

G Chandler Zavala: 27.7

Carolina’s backfield isn’t, however, getting a whole lot out of their big free-agent signing in Sanders, who has averaged just 3.1 per attempt. He also fumbled twice over his first five games and has been saddled with a lowly 30.8 elusive rating.

Young is starting to hit his stride, but he’s still slogging through the slow start. He’s completed 63.2 percent of his throws for 967 yards (193.4 yards per game), six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Best of the defense

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

S Xavier Woods: 83.7

DT Derrick Brown: 72.6

OLB Brian Burns: 71.6

LB Frankie Luvu: 67.5

CB Troy Hill: 64.8

Woods leads the way with rock-solid marks across the board. PFF has given him an 80.4 in coverage, 74.4 in tackling and 66.5 in run defense.

Speaking of leading, Burns and Brown have notched the most pressures for Carolina. The former has racked up 15, four of which account as sacks, while the latter is up to 10.

Worst of the defense

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

DE DeShawn Williams: 53.0

CB Donte Jackson: 50.8

DE Nick Thurman: 48.2

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: 48.2

CB CJ Henderson: 44.1

Opposing quarterbacks are having a bit of fun when throwing at Jackson and Henderson this season.

Jackson has allowed a passer rating of 146.3, the third-highest amongst all cornerbacks with at least 100 defensive snaps. Henderson hasn’t been much better (128.1).

[lawrence-related id=683446,683506,683463]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire