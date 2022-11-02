Panthers-Bengals: 6 prop bets for Sunday’s game

The Carolina Panthers (2-6) will face the Cincinnati Bengals (4-4) in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

Carolina is a 7.5-point road underdog against Cincinnati, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set for 42.5.

Panthers Wire presents six proposition bets for Sunday’s Panthers-Bengals game.

Panthers at Bengals: Who wins Week 9?

[pickup_prop id=”29476″>

O/U: 43.5 total points in Panthers-Bengals?

[pickup_prop id=”29477″>

O/U: 284.5 Burrow passing yards vs. Panthers?

[pickup_prop id=”29478″>

O/U: 1.5 PJ Walker total TDs vs. Bengals?

[pickup_prop id=”29479″>

Who will lead Panthers-Bengals in rushing yards in Wk 9?

[pickup_prop id=”29480″>

Moore vs. Higgins: More receiving yards in Week 9?

[pickup_prop id=”29481″>

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire