Panthers begin minicamp without Baker Mayfield. Here’s where trade talks stand

Jonathan M. Alexander
·3 min read
Steven Senne/AP
In this article:
The Carolina Panthers have been intent on finding an upgrade at quarterback long before the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season.

They engaged in trade talks with Houston in March for Deshaun Watson before he chose Cleveland. Then they engaged in trade talks with with the Browns for Baker Mayfield in May before pivoting and drafting Matt Corral.

And now, as minicamp began Tuesday, they have re-engaged in trade talks with Cleveland for Mayfield ... again.

While the Panthers already have three quarterbacks on their roster, they’ve been intent on finding the quarterback that gives them the best chance to win now.

Sam Darnold may have looked good in practice last week, but it’s long been clear that he’s not the Panthers’ future. Adding Mayfield for minicamp would allow him to get acclimated with his teammates before the Panthers go on break.

Here’s what we know about a potential trade between the Panthers and Browns for Mayfield:

What’s holding this up?

The Panthers already have a lot of money tied up in quarterbacks for the 2022 season after picking up the fifth-year option on Darnold’s contract last year. They don’t want to spend a significant amount on another quarterback.

The hold-up has been how much each team is willing to pay for Mayfield. The Charlotte Observer first reported in April, and again in May, that the Panthers want the Browns to take on the majority of Mayfield’s contract in a trade, similar to how the Panthers took on the majority of Teddy Bridgewater’s contract when they traded him to Denver.

In that trade, the Panthers agreed to pay $7 million of Bridgewater’s restructured salary last year to deal him away. The Broncos were responsible for paying only $3 million.

The Browns, up until this point, haven’t been willing to go that far.

What’s Mayfield’s status in Cleveland?

The Browns and Mayfield have both made it clear that they wish to part ways. After the Browns traded for Watson in March, guaranteeing him a five-year $230 million deal, Mayfield went on a podcast and expressed his displeasure.

Most recently, the Browns and Mayfield came to an agreement to excuse him from mandatory minicamp practices as they try to find a way to eliminate his contract. Because he’s been excused, he won’t face a fine.

Baker Mayfield’s injury status

Mayfield had surgery to repair a torn labrum on his non-throwing shoulder in January. The recovery period was said to be four-to-six months. He continues to rehab the shoulder.

How would a potential trade affect the Panthers’ quarterback room?

The Panthers likely will keep only three quarterbacks on their roster by the time the season starts.

A trade for Mayfield, unless it involves a current quarterback, would give the Panthers’ their fifth quarterback on the roster. The Panthers have Darnold, Corral, P.J. Walker and undrafted rookie Davis Cheeks at minicamp.

That means Walker and Cheeks would likely be cut unless the Panthers found a suitor for Darnold.

What would it mean for Matt Corral?

It doesn’t affect him much if Mayfield remains a rental, as the Browns quarterback has one year left on his contract.

The Panthers had hoped to build Corral up slowly. Their desire has been to not rush him onto the field, and by trading for Mayfield, Corral could sit and learn in his first year.

The Panthers still view Corral as their potential future franchise quarterback.

