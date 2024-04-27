Panthers begin Day 3 by selecting TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft is underway and the Panthers have selected an offensive player with pick No. 101.

Carolina has taken tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders out of Texas with the first pick of the fourth round.

Sanders was a two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection. He set the single-season program record for catches by a tight end with 54 in 2022, going for 613 yards with five touchdowns. In 2023, he caught 45 passes for 682 yards with two TDs.

The Panthers have now selected three offensive players to help surround quarterback Bryce Young with talent — Sanders, receiver Xavier Legette at No. 32, and running back Jonathon Brooks at No. 46.