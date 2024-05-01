Panthers beat the big boys at Licoln Park

Apr. 30—OKLAHOMA CITY — The Latta Panthers were the smallest team competing in the Putnam City North Golf Tournament last week at the Lincoln Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City.

As it turned out, the Panthers had the biggest bite.

Latta won the championship with a score of 298, edging private-school power Community Christian — expected to be a contender in Class 3A — who finished the tournament at 302. Class 6A Moore was third at 304 and Yukon, another 6A school, was fourth with a score of 313. Class 6A Edmond North finished fifth with a 314.

Coach Matt Bryant's team gained valuable momentum heading into Wednesday's Class 2A Regional Tournament hosted by The Coves Golf Club in Afton.

Latta senior Parker Pogue blistered the Lincoln Park Golf Course with a 69, good enough to win the medalist crown by a single stroke. Brock Jerman of Chickasha and Preston Albee of Choctaw both shot 70s to tie for second place.

Latta's Rhett Gray finished fourth with a 71.

Three players — Jesse Dowell of Moore, Teagan Johnson of Yukon and Karston Rennie of Pauls Valley — tied for the fifth spot with 72s.

Latta's Teegan Lancaster just missed a Top 10 finish, shooting a 75 to slip into the 11th spot in the standings.

Carter Dotson finished with an 83 for Latta and Sam Brown was next with a 97.

------o------

Thursday, April 25

BOYS

PC North Tournaement

Lincoln Park Golf Course

Team Standings

1. LATTA 298

2. Community Christian 302

3. Moore 304

4. Yukon 313

5. Edmond North 314

6. Choctaw 317

7. Southmoore 320

8. Edmond Memorial 323

9. El Reno 329

10. Pauls Valley 329

Top 5 Individuals

Parker Pogue (Latta) 69

Brock Jerman (Chickasha) 70

Preston Albee (Choctaw) 70

Rhett Gray (Latta) 71

Jesse Dowell (Moore) 72

Teagan Johnson (Yukon) 72

Karston Rennie (Pauls Valley) 72

Latta Individual Results

Parker Pogue 69

Rhett Gray 71

Teegan Lancasster 75

Carter Dotson 83

Sam Brown 97